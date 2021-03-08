Automotive

Your daily 30 Second Download on Auto

Increase in a longer life.

A man in missouri says his tesla helped save his life.

Hi im adam waltz.

The man was driving home -- when he felt a sudden pain -- a pulmonary embolism -- that could have killed him.

The self- driving tesla --- stayed on the road -- brining him near a hosptial.

And a german court is speeding up the lawsuits filed against volkswagen.

Auto news dot com says it's a seldom used class action prodedure but will speed up the more