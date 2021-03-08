Skip to main content
Police: Town of Union man, 20, stabbed victim several times

Police: Town of Union man, 20, stabbed victim several times

This is newschannel 34.a town og attempted murder charges following a stabbing.

New york state police arrested 20-year-old alex crotsley after a fight that took place at his home on west wendell street in the town of union sunday morning.

Police say that crotsley stabbed the adult victim in the chest several times with a knife.

Crotsley is charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, and is being held in the broome county jail without bail.

Police say the victim was taken to wilson hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

