08.09.16 RIo Live Tuesday

Team usa-- adding a lot of harware-- gymnastics and swimming dominated the headlines!

Katie ledecky ran semi-final heats in the women's 200 meter semi-final last night.

Ledecky fared better in the second heat.

She finished second to fellow rio gold medal winner sarah sjostrom of sweden and will race in tonight's final.

What can be said about michael phelps that most people don't already know?

He is the most decorated olympic swimmer of all time and has already won another gold medal here in rio.

Here in another 200m butterfly final.

1.

Michael phelps gets ready to compete in heat three of the 200m butterfly 2.

Phelps in lane four going for five olympic finals in a single event.

3.

Phelps forth at the last turn going into the final 50m of the event.

4.

Phelps finishes third in his heat.

In men's basketball: team u-s-a played poorly in the first quarter and was tied 18-18 after ten minutes.

But coach k's squad used a dominant second quarter to cruise to an easy win over venezuela.

The u-s is now 2-0 in group a competition and will play australia tomorrow.

The second game in two days for the united states' women's olympic basketball team.

After sunday's 65-point dismantling of senegal it's time to take on the team from spain, third ranked by the fiba.

Usa wins by 40 points today, 103- 63 over spain.

The us women are 2-0 in the tournament.

Usa will play serbia later today.

With the women's team set to compete in tonight's team finals ... ...it was all about team in the opening floor routine... alex naddour falls on his last the gold, followed by russia and china.

