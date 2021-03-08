FOX24: NWA YP Summit

((channing)) ignite your passion nwa yp summit 2016 brought to you by nwa emerging leaders and rotary international august 12 9:00 a.m.

- 4:00 p.m.

John q.

Hammons convention center 3303 s.

Pinnacle hills pkwy.

Rogers individual tickets $35 per person registration required post-summit happy hour 4:00 p.m.

Grub's bar and grill 3001 s.

Market st.

Rogers attention young professionals across northwest arkansas!

We hope you'll join us for the first annual nwa yp summit - ignite your passion.

Northwest arkansas emerging leaders and rotary international have partnered to create a leadership summit for the young professionals in our area.

The event will focus on three areas of development: igniting your passion personally - revitalize your ideas of personal success and discover how to achieve what happiness means to you.

Professionally - strengthen your potential for prosperity by learning how to best bring your enthusiasm to your workplace.

Philanthropically - turn your passion into action by collaborating with other young professionals to help northwest arkansas thrive in every way.

Your ticket includes the cost of your lunch and access to all materials provided by the various speakers throughout the day.

