A Hologram for the King is now on DVD

Watching abc 4 iewt, "good morning utah."

>> time to check in with film critic tony toscano this morning.

Hello.

>> here i am.

>> good to see you.

>> tuesday morning.

Got dvds and something a little special for you.

>> we have reviews on the newest dvds and a behind the scenes.

>> let's start with the dvd released today.

It's hologram for the king.

One of the nicest movies you've never heard of it.

Tom hanks stars as a guy who is just as -- his life is crumbling around him.

He takes off to saudiarabia for a new technology presentation to the king.

His whole life just changes.

>> more like it vanishes.

>> kind of.

It's a great movie for -- this is geared for an older kind of audience.

>> it looks decent.

>> it is.

It went under the radar when it opened.

But grab is now while it's on dvd and blu ray.

I think you'll get a pleasant surprise out of it.

I gave it a b.

It's rated r.

>> you want to hit now with the preview?

>> there's a new movie coming out called anthropoid.

It's about an operation that happened in world war ii.

It's an unheard thing that nobody knows about.

It stars jamie dornan who stars in five -- fifty shades of grey.

I had an interview in new york city.

It went like this.

>> what is your mission?

>> operation anthropoid.

We're here to assess.

>> he's executed thousands.

Only hilter is above him.

You kill him and hilter will tear prague apart.

The question we have to ask is this, is our country ready and willing to resist nazi germany.

>> where did you find this story and how did it come to you?

I had never heard of this particular operation before?

>> i was like you.

I never heard of it.

And saw a documentary in 2001.

And i was fascinated about the events.

And the more i researched.

The more face -- fascinated i became.

And i more i did, i thought i need to make a film about this.

It's a very well known story in the czech republic.

To me whats it interesting about yosef is how he plays in relief to yan, obviously.

But he presents this facade of determination and focus and control, but inside, actually, he's just trying not to think about it and that plays against, you know, yan, who qies explicitly finds the whole thing very tramatic.

>> i think it's relatable for the fact that these men were men and women, all who shaped the mission, and who protected the boys.

They're all just kind of regular people put in this extraordinary situation, and these soldiers, themselves, they weren't, like, special beyond any means.

They were just regular guys having to deal with the magnitude of the task.

I find that hugely relatable.

>> isn't that romantic?

>> here's the problem.

>> walk away now.

>> if we fail, i tier freedom will be wiped from the map.

>> cool.

>> it's one of those movies that i think you should see, because of just human element.

It's opening today in selected theatres.

But it will open wide soon.

Please go see it.

It's an experience you don't want to miss.

>> thank you very much, tony.

Check him out as well always on facebook.