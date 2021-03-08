Sports.

Joe>> boise state basketball begins a new series.

Brittany>> the s-m-u mustangs completed a successful season last year at 25-5 and ranked 14th in the nc-double-a r-p-i ratings.

Bsu faces smu on 11/30>> they did not participate in the postseason due to ineligibility.

The home and home series begins november 30th and the broncos will travel to s-m-u the following season.

The series rekindles a past rivalry.

The teams met nine times from 2001 to 2005 when both schools were members of the western