Derrick Alston Jr wraps up career as a Bronco
Idaho On Your Side
Derrick Alston Jr wraps up career as a Bronco
Sports.
Joe>> boise state basketball begins a new series.
Brittany>> the s-m-u mustangs completed a successful season last year at 25-5 and ranked 14th in the nc-double-a r-p-i ratings.
Bsu faces smu on 11/30>> they did not participate in the postseason due to ineligibility.
The home and home series begins november 30th and the broncos will travel to s-m-u the following season.
The series rekindles a past rivalry.
The teams met nine times from 2001 to 2005 when both schools were members of the western
Derrick Alston Jr wraps up career as a Bronco
The Boise State Broncos defeated Air Force on Friday night 80-69 as BSU won both their games this week against the Falcons.