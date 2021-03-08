Mayor tyler honors local chefs

Mayor Ollie Tyler recognizes two Shreveport chefs whose cooking led them to the White House

Shreveport kids whose cooking led them to dinner at the white house.owen osborne is louisiana's 20-16 winner for the healthy lunchtime challenge.samuel davis won last year and was invited back to introduce first lady michelle obama.

Winners of the nationwide recipe contest get to go to the kids state dinner in washington d-c.

((owen osborne))"i just want to encourage young kids to eat more healthy and make sure you have your own garden."((samuel davis))"don't give up on healthy eating.

You can create basically anything from any fruit or vegetable."((dan)) both samuel and owen were given a proclamation from mayor tyler for their accomplishments.

((dan))a