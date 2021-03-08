Eyewitness Sports 08-09-16

Day one in the books for the 2016 new york state men's amateur golf tournament, and right now it's a happy home at the bard residence.derek is currently at the top in schenectady at 2 under.but younger brother alec isn't far behind.he shot even par on the round and is currently tied for third.thomas mandel jr is 59th and dante miglorie is 84th.4 day tournamnet resumes tomorrow.

((austin))the mohawk valley went ahead and put its finger print all over the 2016 induction class for the us hockey hall of fame.

Out of the three inductees we'll focus on the 1996 us world cup of hockey team.there you'll find former utica devil bill guerin...who was already in the hall on his own accord.and goalie guy who suited up for the hamilton college continentials.

Other bit of hockey news has to do with the 2017 winter classic.nhl announced the honor has gone to the city of st.

Louis.blues will take on the chicago blackhawks at busch stadium.this time around the game is set to be played on januray 2nd and not new years