From Virginia Tech graduate to professional race car driver

A long journey for one race car driver from virginia.

Sam barnett grew up in charlottesville where he says he always had a passion for racing.

After graduating from virginia tech, barnett bought a race car and went to driving school.

He has been racing for more than 10 years and has raced across the country.

For the first time, he will show off his skills in his home state at the virginia international raceway next month.

"it's really exciting to come back home to vir which is almost exactly halfway between me and my parents who live in charlottesville and i'm in charlotte so it's a great location" the race will be the weekend of august 26th in alton,