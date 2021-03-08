17 Springfield Elementary School Buildings Rated Poor or Uns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Springfield Public Schools released assessment scores during the Tuesday school board meeting that showed many elementary and middle school buildings were labeled as poor or unsatisfactor

New at nine... jennifer nearly half of the elementaries in the springfield public school system have been rated either poor or unsatisfactory.

Three of the district's middle schools fared the same way... as did one of its high schools.

The assessments were conducted by a consulting firm.

The school district released all of its scores tonight in a report... which you can find online at ozarks first dot com.