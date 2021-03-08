UW Budget Request

The university of Wisconsin system is planning to ask the board of regents for more money - 42-point-5 million dollars in its' upcoming biennial budget.

Brian and cheryl martinson spent monday taking their daughter hannah around the uw-eau claire campus.

"we're just getting started.

So, we'll see how it all plays out."brian can afford to send hannah to uw-eau claire ... but that campus' chancellor says he hopes the school can afford to give hannah the proper education.

The u-w system will recommend to board of regents next week a 42-point-5 million dollar increase for the 2017-2019 operating budget, to help get back money lost after over a decade of budget cuts.

This comes when u-w eau claire chancellor jim schmidt says his school - and the uw system - are at a crossroads."we are not trying to wipe out the impact of the cut of the last biennium - let alone, of the last decade.

We're trying to turn the corner, send a signal and allow us to do thoughtful, careful investment in the areas that are most important to the state of wisconsin."

Schmidt says roughly 2 million could go to uw-eau claire to help cover its expenses.while chancellor schmidt says it's a modest amount being asked for by the uw system, he says that money is important to keep campuses like uw-eau claire important and relevant in the future."there's only so much that can be done.

We can't do more with less.

We are doing less with less.

We've cut the number of classes - semester to semester - by 12 percent last year, spring to spring.

Class sizes are up.

There are limits to that.

I think now is the time to begin the reinvestment in the uw system."despite that plea, some - like brian martinson - still wonder if the extra 42-point-5 million dollars across two years for wisconsin's 13 four-year colleges will make a difference.

"you hear this all of the time - 'we need more money.

We need more money.'

I look at the schools today compared to when i was in school and they certainly have a lot better infrastructure, more computers and technology.

That kind of thing.

But, i don't know if the education is any better."

But jim's wife says more money for education is always a good thing."i know we're the exception to the rule because we have a majority of ours paid for, but there's a lot of children who don't have that benefit.

So, the more you put into education, the more you're going to get out, i believe."

We did receive a statement from governor walker's office yesterday, saying one of his goals is to make college more affordable for students and working families, explaining this is partly why he has called for extending the current tuition freeze.

The statement says he will propose an increase in funding for the uw system in his next budget, and it will be tied to performance metrics.

The uw system will submit the budget increase proposal to the board of regents next thursday.

If approved, governor walker will then consider that request when he submits it to