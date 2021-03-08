Child Abuse Arrest

The 22nd.

One of the women accused in the death of a 3-year-old grand junction girl appears in court today for a return filing of charges.

32-year-old rebekah joy wallin was arrested in late july, in connection with the march death of bethanie johnson, after an autopsy conducted by the mesa county coroner reveals the cause of johnson's death was a result of blunt force trauma.

These findings lead to the arrest of her legal guardian and aunt shanna gosset, who later revealed to authorities that wallin, who she lived with, played a role in the death of johnson.

In court today, wallin was formally charged with 4 felonies, including: murder of a victim under 12 in a position of trust, and child abuse-knowingly and recklessly causing death.

She is scheduled to re-appear