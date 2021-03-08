Multiple sexual abuse allegations

A former Bakersfield College music instructor accused of having sex with a teen has a history of similar accusations.

17's kristin price joins us with the details.

Kristin: andrew joseph hubbard, who goes by joey, was a part- time instructor with the golden empire drum and bugle corps.

The 27 year old is accused of taking a 16-year-old band member to his house, providing her with marijuana and having sex with her.

This isn't the only accusation against hubbard.

According to police reports -- a 22-year-old woman came forward after information on hubbard's arrest was released.

She said hubbard was her color guard coach when she was in high school.

The woman told police a she too engaged in sexual acts with hubbard when she was 17.

Police reports also state, two years ago, a family member reported hubbard touched her inappropriate ly.

In another case in sacramento, a woman claimed hubbard raped her while she was passed out and reported it to police .

According to the police report, the two worked together at a high school.

Documents state hubbard was not arrested because there wasn't enough evidence.

Hubbard has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 18, furnishing marijuana to a minor and charges relating to other sexual acts.

A bakersfield college spokeswoman declined to comment about hubbard or the allegations.

She confirmed he is no longer employed by the college.

Hubbard is due back in court next month.

Kristin price 17 news.

