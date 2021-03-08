You're locked in on current.

Today we're digging deeper into national lazy day.

It may be last minute for you to celebrate today.

There are still ways to fit being lazy in.

Take a break from cleaning and pick up a good book or zone out to some reality tv.

Instead of taking the stairs, feel free to ride the elevator.

Take a night off from cooking dinner and pick up a pizza.

Even better, have it delivered.

Taking time for yourself to not have to worry about these things is great for your mental and physical health.

So if you need a break, take one.