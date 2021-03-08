Double fatality

At least two people are dead after a crash at Highway 46 and Wildwood Road.

People are dead after an early morning crash on highway 46.

The california highway patrol says it happened about five this morning on highway 46 and wildwood road, southwest of delano.

This is video of the scene sent to us by a 17 news viewer.

The chp says a semi truck collided with a van.

The coroner has been called out to the scene.

No word yet on other injuries.

Traffic is being allowed by on the shoulder.

We have a news crew on the scene and will have more information as soon as it's available.

[3098]wildwood fatal-vo the global leadership