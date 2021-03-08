Trumps comment seen as Clinton death threat

Donald Trump's campaign is on the defense after a comment he made about gun rights that some heard as a threat.

We're your local election headquarters... donald trump's on defense again this morning over something his campaign calls totally ridiculous.

Tracie potts has more on that... plus, a dispute over the debate schedule this fall.

Donald trump/ presidential candidate "if hillary appoints justices of the supreme court, you'd have a lot of problems, folks."

Tracie that's how donald trump toned it down after democrats reacted to this: donald trump/ presidential candidate "if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do folks.

Although, the 2nd amendment people maybe there is."

Rudy giuliani/ fmr. nyc mayor "and what he meant was, you have the power to vote against her."

Tracie that's not what democrats heard.

Tim kaine/ vice presidential candidate "countenancing violence is not something any leader should do."

Tracie senator elizabeth warren tweeted: it's a death threat.

Former congresswoman gabby giffords - a victim of gun violence - says trump's words could inspire unstable followers "bent on bloodshed."

It even got the attention of the secret service.

Clinton's campaign called trump's comment dangerous, but the candidate steered clear - focusing on money to fight the zika virus: tracie hillary clinton/ presidential canididate "i would very much urge the leadership of congress to call people back for a special session and get a bill passed."

Tracie clinton says she'll debate trump, but he's asking the commission on presidential debates to change two of the three days, that conflict with nfl games.

Tracie potts, nbc