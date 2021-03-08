Are You Planning to Travel Overseas?

>> are you planning on traveling overseas?

Before you go the red cross wants to make sure you're prepared.

Richard woodruff is here with ways to protect you and your family from mosquito bites.

>> the olympics are going on and the zika virus is on our radar.

>> what do we need to know if we don't want to get bit by a mosquito potentially carrying the virus >> there's a lot of prevention.

You want to cover up as much as possible.

Avoid the prime mosquito times of the day.

Morning and evening.

Shower regularly.

They detect sweat.

Dark colors, especially blue for some reason attracts them.

Mosquito netting is a good idea.

Use petroleum jelly on your exposed ankles.

Stagnante water is a big one.

Keep the doors closed.

Toilet lid shut.

They thrive on stagnante water.

>> running through the list there, there's a lot of things to put on there.

But you said they're attracted to the color blue.

>> go anything.

Blue and dark carls.

They detect carbon dioxide.

So if you're jogging and sweating, that's were you want to shower regularly.

>> these are ways to prevent getting bit from a mosquito.

But i'm sure as a red cross right now, one of your concerns as well is the fact that you're getting people who are donating blood, and i think there's a lot of people worried as well is it something that's safe?

Can i make sure i'm not going to get the zika virus from a blood donation?

>> we want to protect our blood supply.

We follow the f.d.a.

Guidelines very closely.

If you've travelled -- first of all avoid travelling to the at-risk countries.

But we're asking people if they have, to self-defer for at least four weeks.

And then be tested.

Just to be extra cautious.

Try to be vigilant in the first place, but again, there are guidelines in place.

We do make sure that the blood supply is safe.

>> where do you do that testing?

How often is it done?

>> well, the testing is done -- you know, at the red cross facility.

For example south florida is the only area really in the country where this is originated.

So we just keep a very close eye on where the virus has shown up.

And then we address it as needed.

>> do you have areas where you're taking extra cautions for that.

Overall people should feel comfortable if they're looking to receive blood from the red cross you've taken the necessary steps to make sure it's ok?

>> sure.

>> there you go.

If people want more information on how to prevent getting bit by mosquitos or learn more about blood donations, where do they go rich?

>> red cross' website.

