Good Morning El Paso 08.10.16

Our abc-7 stormtrack weather team issued an abc-7 first alert for the remainder of the work week.

Team issued an abc-7 first alert for the remainder of the work week.

This is a live shot outside from our abc-7 downtown camera on top of the chase building..it's dark out there but we can tel you the rain has hit the borderland again this morning.

We've seen some light showers in the area throughout the week, but nothing like what the next few days could bring.

We have the details coming up ---but first.

A very good morning el paso, las cruces, and juarez.

I'm stephanie valle.

And i'm hillary floren.

Good morning, everyone.

Moist unstable air will flow into southern new mexico and west texas through early next week while weak upper disturbances and surface boundaries move into the region.

This weather pattern will generate scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over most of the borderland into next week.

Some of the storms will produce very heavy rainfalls and possible flash flooding.

El paso police are investigating a murder case.

Police were called out to the 200 block of lisbon monday night -- where a neighbor found a body inside an apartment.

The victim is identified as 36- year-old eric tijerina.

But neighbors say tijerina went by "erykah" police would not give us any details on how she died.

Erykah's family has started a go fund me account for her funeral.

We have it listed under this story on our website, kvia.com.

Happening today ... the trial continues for the man accused of murder.

Prosecutors say adrian garcia killed his girlfriend, 15- year-old alejandra arango, in 20-13 when he was 18.

But the defense is trying to cast doubt upon the testimony of the medical examiner.

Yesterday the defense brought up a case from last year where he ruled a man had died by shooting himself.

But video shows a police officer may have been the one who delivered the killing shot.

From the abc-7 new mexico mobile newsroom-- a man in las cruces is accused of seriously injuring a construction worker after driving under the influence.

It happened yesterday at a construction site near the intersection of lohman avenue and sonoma ranch boulevard.

Special traffic investigators say 56-year-old edward sanchez was driving water tanker with a construction worker riding on the side of it.

That's when a tractor backed up into the tanker and pinned the construction worker.

Police say sanchez was found to be under the influence of liquor or drugs.

New this morning--- when students at coronado high school return to class this semester.

Some will also be getting a lesson in financial responsibility.

Good morning el paso's denise olivas is live with the details ... denise?

G-e-c-u is in the process of building a branch at coronado.

The credit union will be only students, teachers and faculty.

It's the students that will be manning the branch.

At the same time-- others will learn about gecu's services and how to prepare themselves financially after graduation.

An episd spokesman says after talking to students-- many of them said they want to learn more about financial responsibilities.

Gecu is also allowing students to expand their work experience: "gecu has offered to employ about 18 students that will be working there through out the day, they will be trained and there will also be opportunities for them to work at any of the other branches during the weekend for example" the building and construction of the gecu branch will be done at no cost to episd.

It's expected to be up and running this semester.

Both candidates hitting the campaign trail hard... yet trump's eye brow raising comments in north carolina have him on damage control once again... as new polls show him slipping in key battleground states.

Abc's maggie rulli... / what began as donald trump attacking rival hillary clinton about the second amendment ... sot- trump wilmington "hillary wants to abolish, essentially abolish the second amendment.

By the way and if she gets to pick .

...quickly turned sot-trump wilmington if she gets to pick her judges nothing you can do folks.

Although the second amendment people, maybe there is i don't know."

Clinton's campaign immediately pounced tweeting: --"a person seeking to be the president of the united states should not suggest violence in any way."

Her running mate senator tim kaine says it's comments like these that make trump unfit for the oval office sot kaine revealed this complete temperamental misfit with the character that's required to do the job and in a nation, 17:55:00 trump's campaign not walking anything back.

The candidate telling fox news that he wasn't talking about violence... but was trying to rally support?

What it is, is there's a tremendous power behind the second amendment.

It's a political power, and there are few things so powerful, i have to say, in terms of politics.

The nra is defending his comments?

And like trump - also warns of a clinton supreme court nominee nra tweet: .donald trump is right.

If @hillaryclinton gets to pick her anti second amendment supreme court judges there's nothing we can do.#neverhillary clinton says she supports some new restrictions on gun ownership, but does not want to turn over the second amendment o/c close it's another trump controversy at a time when his he least needs it new polls showing clinton expanding her lead in several important swing states..

Clinton with a slight lead in must-win ohio, and a significant lead in pennsylvania.

Hillary clinton's campaign is facing questions about one of the attendees at their florida rally on monday.

The hillary clinton's campaign is facing questions about one of the attendees at their florida rally on monday.

The father of the orlando gay nightclub shooter was spotted just behind the candidate during her event.

During her speech, clinton expressed support for the survivors of the attack and the loved ones of those killed.

Omar mateen's father spoke to the media after the event.

We'll have more on that during our second half hour of gmep.

6-07... weather and traffic on the 7s... moist unstable air will flow into southern new mexico and west texas through early next week while weak upper disturbances and surface boundaries move into the region.

This weather pattern will generate scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over most of the borderland into next week.

Some of the storms will produce very heavy rainfalls and possible flash flooding.

...abc-7 traffic track ... now it's time to take a look at the tx-dot traffic cams... more to come this hour of gmep--- a man taking a cross- country trip on foot made a stop in the borderland on tuesday--- abc-7 caught up with him as he makes his way toward california.

It's what he's carrying that helps spread his message.

And this is abc-7, where news comes first!

Hour of gmep--- a man taking a cross- country trip on foot made a stop in the borderland on tuesday--- abc-7 caught up with him as he makes his way toward california.

It's what he's carrying that helps spread his message.

And this is abc-7, where news comes first!

The texas department of public safety says it seized nearly two thousand pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on sunday.

The drug bust took place just north of