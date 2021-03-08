TECH TRENDS- OLYMPIC WEARABLE 08-10-16

Cam network.

The us women's gymnastics team has defended its title with a gold medal win at the rio olympics.

Led by three-time world champ simone biles, the americans blew past the competition.

They finished more than eight points in front of runner-up russia.

China won the bronze.

=== we may get to see tim tebow in the minors pretty soon.

The former n-f-l and heisman trophy winning quarterback wants to play baseball.

He plans to hold a workout for major league baseball teams later this month.

Tebow hasn't played baseball since he was in high school === fans attending tuesday night's red sox-yankees game at fenway park were supposed to receive a david ortiz bobblehead ... to celebrate the retiring slugger.

But that promotion was cancelled by the team early in the afternoon when the figures arrived at fenway park and were determined to be "unacceptable" by the red sox.

The sox called the toys racially insensitive.

The 15-thousand fans that would have received the toys will get a replacement, later., === the guys from 'n sync are back together, but just for j.c.

Chasez's birthday.

Justin timberlake posted a photo of himself with chasez, joey fatone, lance bass and chris kirkpatrick.

'n sync went on hiatus in 2002.

Their last performance together was at the 2013 m-t-v video music awards.

=== and - actor tom hiddleston just joined instagram and his first post was "super."

Hiddleston posted a photo of himself in his loki costume with the caption, "he's back!"

Hiddleston plays the character again in "thor: ragnarok," set for release in 2017.

Members of the us olympic team, including michael phelps and ryan lochte, have turned to new wearable tech in their training for rio.

From a wrist-worn tracker that helps with rest and recovery to smart glasses for the cycling team, cnet's lexy savvides shows us how this tech is now a part of the olympic preparations.

Beach volleyball players jake gibb and casey patterson aren't losing sleep over the rio olympics.

Instead, they're tracking it with tech.

Jake gibb/u.s. olympic beach volleyball player we're using it to get the best performance we can in rio.

With a wearable called whoop, the olympians enter activities and training for the day and then see what it takes to recover.

Casey patterson/u.s. olympic beach volleyball player it gives me the opportunity to know my maximum amount of sleep needed, to perform at my peak the next day.

Jake gibb/u.s. olympic beach volleyball player it kind of breaks down your sleep and how much light sleep you're getting, how much deep sleep you're getting, how much rem and you can see if you're recovering at night.

Members of the u.s. olympic swim team, including ryan lochte and michael phelps, used whoop leading up to the games.

Phelps' long-time trainer tracks sleep latency, which is how fast you fall asleep.

Keenan robinson/michael phelps' trainer and then after that, then we start to put in some of the training correlations.

So volume, intensity, their subjective rate of perceived exertion.

We achieved a great deal of success before a lot of these devices came about.

I would say the way that it's changed is it just gives us a little bit deeper look in the athlete, the athlete's body, and how they respond to it.

The u.s. olympic women's volleyball team hopes to get the jump on the competition with a device called vert, which tracks the number and height of jumps.

For the us track cycling team, the focus has been on smart eyewear called solos, which look like google glass.

A small heads-up display puts training metrics in real-time in the rider's field of view.

They also get audio coaching cues.

Ernesto martinez/solos, director all of the sensors that are currently being used to track these metrics like speed, power and cadence are being sent to the smartphone.

That aggregates all of this information and then sends it to the eyewear in a way that is customizable by the user.

Soon they hope they'll be wearing gold medals.

In san francisco, lexy savvides, cnet.com for cbs news.

