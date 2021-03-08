RG&E customers without power

((mark)) good morning and thanks for watching news 8 at sunrise.

A heavy thunderstorm sweeping through our area early this morning has left hundreds without power.

Most of the roughly two thousand r-g-and-e outages are in henrietta.

Other communities affected include penfield and gates.

Amy young is tracking the effects of that storm live this morning.

Amy?

