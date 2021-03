Trump: "Second Amendment people" Comment Draws Outrage Credit: KOZL Duration: 08 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Trump: "Second Amendment people" Comment Draws Outrage Donald Trump suggested at a rally Tuesday afternoon that the "Second Amendment people" could do something about Hillary Clinton choosing judges if she is elected president, a comment some took to mean he was implying violence against the Democratic nominee.

Donald Trump suggested at a rally Tuesday afternoon that the "Second Amendment people" could do something about Hillary Clinton choosing judges if she is elected president, a comment some took to mean he was implying violence against the Democratic nominee.