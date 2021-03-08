TMN List: 8-10-16

NewsChannel 9 has this and other food swaps for a healthier diet, courtesy of Buzzfeed.

Baked potato with, not sour cream, but Greek Yogurt!

There are plenty of easy and delicious food substitutions you can feel good about.

Making small swaps in your diet won't hurt the taste but will greatly improve the nutritional value of your meal.

Here are five easy swaps you can make from the website buzzfeed.

Trade in your sour cream for greek yogurt on your baked potato.

Greek yogurt is even richer- tasting and creamier than the sour cream you usually dollop on your baked potatoes and tacos.

It's lower in fat and sodium than sour cream.

And it's packed with protein, too kate: pass on the pasta and opt for spaghetti squash on your next italian night.

Spaghetti squash tastes amazing with marinara or other pasta sauces, and it will make getting your full serving of daily veggies plus antioxidants like vitamin c a treat.

Jennifer: replace mayo with avocado on your lunchtime sandwiches.

Your taste buds will thank you for this yummy, super-creamy, and heart-healthy sandwich switch- up.

Avocado is also tasty in tuna and chicken salads and almost anywhere you'd use mayo.

Kate: swap in applesauce for vegetable oil in your favorite muffins.

Using applesauce will keep your baked goods extra moist and add flavor, all while cutting fat.

And because you can swap these two using a 1:1 ratio, it couldn't be simpler.

Jennifer: instead of chips with your dip, try fresh veggies.

You'll get the same crunch you crave, but veggies have so much more flavor and you'll get a huge variety of tastes and textures.

