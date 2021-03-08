Officers in Oklahoma save boy's birthday

Police may be best known for protecting people from crime... ...but this week in oklahoma, they saved the day for a boy with autism.

By making a surprise appearance at his birthday party.joleen chaney tells us all about the heartwarming story.

36-44captain matt hofer yukon police dept.51-55terra hubbardbrayden's mother 1:41-1:44lt.

Zach roberson yukon police dept.

You can't always understand what he says......but some words.... he's got down pat.

Wrapped inside his tiny hands.... a police car.

And while little brayden's party decorations will one day be taken down... but not in his family's heart.

If they were going to come or not."third birthday.... but the party was guests backed out-- one by one.

Then-- a knock on the door.

"they come up to my door, and you always think that's bad..."someone anonymously called the yukon police department and told them about terra's dilemma.

"told us there was this little boy with autism who was going to have a birthday party and asked if we were going to - if we could show up."

"for them to take their time out of just for them to come say hi to brayden, just to tell him happy birthday, it means a lot."for brayden and his family.... but emotion for the officers too.""the really cool thing about this deal is that brayden probably won't remember this, but his mom will, and as a parent you want the best for you kids, very best, and especially a parent with special needs.

Provide that to her.

We were able to provide just a it took awhile for them.... but before long brayden was in the front seat of a police cruiser.

"how he interacted with them was amazing, and - sorry.

It makes me emotional."

"i'm sure you have calls and some things that stick in your mind for a while.

I'm sure this will be one of them."

"always.

Yeah, absolutely.

You'll never forget this - we'll never forget that birthday, and we hope he doesn't either and his won't family either."

