A Little Love Donnie

18-year-old donnie is a life- long baseball fan.

And as we learned, he's also quick to 'go with the flow'.((chris)) that's right...the plan was to take him to a railriders game at pnc field...but mother nature had other plans.

We introduce you to a very intelligent young man always ready to learn something new...in this week's a little love.

"sound of rain falling"(chris reporting)it's the sight baseball fans dread...a tarp on the field... but no delay on the field is going to stop donnie's day at the park.

(b-ray) "this is what our field looks like under water.....[donnie laughs].

Rain or shine...we still got to look behind the scenes at pnc field by on-field promotions guru "b-ray."

(donnie) "i felt like i was an exclusive person "first...a history lesson...signed jerseys from yankees stars that have come through town....teixera...jeter..and mr. october."(donnie) i have a limited edition card of his....it's signed and everything."making our way through the labrynth of tunnels...we find the control room.

The nerve center of all things technology.(b-ray)"it doesn't matter it says this...we're credentialed today....let's do it."

Inside...another one of donnie's passions shines through when he sees all that scoreboard and video technology... (donnie)right up my alley... ...his eyes light up.

..how do you function those?

I'll show you..."

Geneva mathuse has been working with donnie for six months now and says he has so much to offer a future adoptive family.(geneva mathuse csr worker, catholic social services) "donnie likes to try new things and that's important that we want to get out there to families.

That he's active and if they do something new or exciting for him, he's down to do it.

" and then...something else he's never done before...meeting railriders players -- the top yankee prospects who could have an address in the bronx soon.(donnie) "i had never really met a baseball player up close....it was a new experience for me.

At the end of the tour i asked donnie what his favorite part was.

But he took to opportunity... to think instead about others..

(donnie)"i'm thankful for the people who made this happen for me today.

"...even as the rain delay loomed.......it was all smiles for a thankful, inquisitive, and enthusiastic young man...looking for his shot to meet a family like yours..and make the final turn towards home.

