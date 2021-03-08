Mineral Fire Grows to 800 Acres

Battle an 800-acre fire in western fresno county tonight.

It's burning just 8 miles west of coalinga.

Lindsey: "the mineral fire" broke out around 10:30 last night.

Ken: at this hour... it's only 10-percent contained.

Ken: it stated along " mineral springs road " and " highway 198..."

About 20 miles of the highway has been closed for most of the day.

Cbs 47's " lindsey henry " ..

Begins our team coverage with the latest on the blaze.

Lindsey henry "over my shoulder you can actually see the smoke from the mineral fire, cal fire crews say this fire has grown significantly over the course of the day" colleen watt has lived in the area for 25 years... so far this year she's seen the curry... frame... and the mineral fire within miles from her home.

"probably this year is the worst for fires" luckily watt didn't have to evacuate for this fire...but some of her neighbors did.

Stacey nolan, fire prevention specialist, cal fire "we've evacuated 12 residents two of them are at the shelter, the red cross shelter at the west hills college" cal fire crews say the continuous dry conditions are to blame... stacey nolan, fire prevention specialist, cal fire "it's warm, it's hot, the temperatures are supposed to increase sunday, it's supposed to be 108" colleen watt, resident "people don't realize that just pulling off the side of the road you can start one of these, just but pulling off for a few min and heading out" the steep terrain and the pattern the fire is spreading in .has made it difficult to hold a line around it.

Of course air support has helped... about 800 people working to stop this fire from growing.

Colleen watt, resident "i want to put a praise out there and a thank you for all of the great firefighters and the guys that are flying these fires and all the personnel that do that, without them we would be in a lot of trouble here" lindsey henry, look live "for updates on the mineral fire log onto our website, yourcentralvalley.co m.

Reporting at the mineral fire, lindsey henry..... news"