Minneapolis Prepares For Unrest As Chauvin Trial Starts

You can count on today is day one in the trial of derek chauvin.

That's the former minneapolis police officer who's charged in the death of george floyd.

The trial is being held here at the hennepin county government center, you can see here the fences are all secure the building and protestors are ready to make their voices heard.

'people v derek chauvin' protest minneapolis, mn "everybody in the city and around the world is watching" all eyes are on minneapolis as chauvin's trial begins.

Protestors started flooding the streets in front of the hennepin county government center before 6 am.

Peaceful protestors.

athena papagiannopoulos "there's no reason for hate there's no reason for war we're here with our hearts with our love to say hey we just want things to be fair we just want to be treated equally and we want justice for george floyd derek chauvin' protest minneapolis, mn through words 'when you see us, see us.

We can't breathe."

And music "drum nats" it's a cry for change.

For justice.

But athena says in order for that to happen, we have to start with ourselves.

"we have to talk about when we're asking the system to hold it accountable we have to hold have to move forward as a nation together and we have to do that with accountability."

In minneapolis "justice for george floyd" brooke mckivergan "he can't speak for himself but the city of minneapolis can speak for him."

Chauvin trial protestors say they'll continue to fill the streets on key dates of the trial including opening and closing arguments, and of course the day of the verdict.

