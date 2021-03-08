Hillary Clinton Visits Iowa

Campaign sweep through.

Now today its the democrats turn after hillary clinton rally's in des moines.

Today the democratic nominee spoke to a des moines high school.

And she referenced her republican challenger.

She called him out for being not careful with his words, after controversy erupted yesterday over something trump said about the "2nd amendment crowd" jenna: an iowa t-shirt maker gets plenty of attention during election cycles... but usually for poking fun at the candidates.

But, today hillary clinton stopped at raygun to talk about american products.

Amanda krenz reports.

"presidential nominee hillary clinton toured the tshirt store and got to see the shirt ragan employees designed in honor of her visit.

She complimented the store owner on his success and took a jab at donald trump for not making some of his products in america.

19:16:41 this is one of teh big differences with donald trump.

I have many, but one is, he makes all these things and doesn't make them in the u.s. raygun owner, mike draper says 90 percent of the merchandise in his store is made in the u-s.

Mike 1:04 our shirts are wn in california, screen printed by us, paper products are from wisconsin, and printed by union labor on the north side of des moines, even the books printed and bound in des moines.

Draper says he cuts back on his displays and marketing so he can afford american products.

Mike 1:46 you'll hear it's too hard to do it because they are a little bit more but at the same time if you commit to using american made stuff, you will find ways to make it work.

Clinton says donald trump should do the same thing.

19:16:56 i went to a tie factory in denver.

He could make his ties in denver, suits in ohio, furniture in north carolina.

You can build it in america.

While clinton was in the store, employees showed her the screen printer... and gave her, the specially designed tshirt which she made sure to grab before she left.

3:36 if the whole presidential thing doesn't work out maybe she could get something here.

If there's an openeing."

" jenna: on the other side