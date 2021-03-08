Tallulah's 10-Year Plan

Is located right here in northeast louisiana.

That's according to tallulah's mayor paxton branch.

(jarod) but he's developed a ten- year plan....one that he says will bring about a brighter future for the city.

Ktve nbc 10's brandon lawrence reports.

(brandon lawrence, reporting) high poverty and unemployment, aging infrastructure, a decline in public safety, and economic shortfalls--these are all problems mayor paxton branch says tallulah faces every day.

But he says a new ten-year plan will help tallulah become a thriving city in the region.

(mayor paxton branch, tallulah) "i believe in this place.

I want it to be the very best, because i only expect the very best.

And tallulah is a jewel.

It's going to be the number one boost for northeast louisiana."

Among his plans...improving quality of life by adding jobs by bringing businesses to an open section of land along i-20.

There are blueprints in the works to construct a learning and wellness center at a vacant, city- owned building.

He also plans to revitalize downtown through beautification and enhance protection for the city's law enforcement.

(mayor paxton branch, tallulah) "people have to feel safe.

Not just the ones who stay here, but those who are visiting here."

But he says the first and most important task to tackle is tallulah's crumbling roadways... (c.j.

Oney/tallulah city superintendent) "there's no street in town that does not need to be torn up completely and redone completely."

(brandon lawrence, reporting) "the most important part of this ten year plan is improving roads like this one on wilson street, where part of the road has completely caved in and separated leaving half a foot of a dangerous drop- off."

Mayor branch says fixing these roadways can be made possible by a successful vote for a revenue tax increase...which will appear on the ballot in december.

City records show there hasn't been a tax hike in 46 years.

Tallulah's city superintendent says community support is the only way to move tallulah forward to a brighter future.

(c.j.

Oney/tallulah city superintendent) "a city's no better than the people that live in it, and to make it better, we must improve the conidtions and the way of life."

Brandon lawrence, ktve nbc 10 news.

