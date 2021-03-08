sherwood man shot killed outside his home

police search for gunman responsible for killing a man outside his home

((chris young -- neighbor)) "what is going on.

What is going on around here."

It's that question neighbors want answered and sherwood police are trying to, after officers found 40-year-old bradley land shot dead in his yard.

((chris young -- neighbor)) "terrifying.

I got two young boys.

This is terrifying and a wife.

This is terrifying " chris young says he got home as officers were taping off land's home -- near lynnewood and corkwood -- after making the greusome discovery.((chris young -- neighbor))"i've seen him doing yard work, but i don't know him ""a neighbor, too hurt to talk on camera tells me land lives here with his mother and when they'd see each other would wave or even talk.

She says she'll miss seeing him come home from work or even pull out his atv to go for a ride."((david sanders -- neighbor))"just reminds us that, that can happen anywhere" david sanders lives a few houses down from where the deadly shooting happened.

((david sanders -- neighbor))"i imagine in most neighborhoods when they have something like that happen it's disconcerning to find out that somebody was killed" both men say this murder has turned their seemingly quiet and peaceful neighborhood upside down.((chris young -- neighbor))"we all just keep together and we help each other out around here.

For this to happen ... kind of mind boggling.

" ((david sanders -- neighbor))"a lot of military.

We are close to the airbase.

That's why i live here.

A lot of retired folks in here " now neighbors relying on police to make them feel safe again.

((chris young -- neighbor)) "i just hope they do their job you know.

Figure out who did it.

" ((jonathan))police say land's mother was asleep inside the house when the shooting happened.

Officers were able to search inside the home for clues, but have not revealed if anything important has been found.

They ask anyone who has any information on the shooting to give them a call.

