Police Capture Man Who Scaled Trump Tower

Cops have captured a man who tried to scale the side of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan this afternoon after an hours-long standoff.

>>> good evening.

And as we come on the air tonight, several breaking stories on the campaign trail.

And a bizarre scene playing out right now.

Let's go to live pictures from midtown manhattan, right here in new york.

A drama playing out at trump tower here in new york city for quite some time now.

A climber scaling the 58-story tower.

There are reports police have removed two windows, in fact, you can see the windows they removed there.

That's the 21st floor.

They removed the windows to communicate with the climber right there, who obviously has made it to the 19th or 20th floor there.

What happens next is the question.

He had been climbing the tower using what appears to be giant suction cups, just above fifth avenue here in new york city, causing quite a secene here in the local stations and for people, pedestrians down below.

Gio benitez is on the scene.

Gio, what can you tell us?

>> reporter: well, david, this is one of the most bizarre stories.

You can see him there on the 20th floor.

He still has that backpack on, and that's what's concerned so many people.

What's inside the backpack?

Why is he scaling up this tower?

They just don't know yet, right now, but they do say that they believe he's a stuntman, in fact, they say he's clearly a stuntman but, they don't know what he's doing or if he is dangerous right now.

Let's look at some of the pictures from earlier today.

>> reporter: tonight, mystery over why this man climbed trump tower.

Social media showing him starting around 4:00 p.m.

These photos taken from inside the tower.

Wearing a backpack and using giant suction cups, he scaled the building from floor to floor, avoiding capture.

>> you see the guy climbing.

You see the police, they said, mattresses, inflatable so, if he falls, they can catch him.

>> we want to go back to the pictures now.

You're looking live at trump tower in midtown manhattan.

And you can see that the officers are reaching out to him.

He, too, is still there on the ladder.

It is unclear, obviously, what they are saying to this man, but they have been watching him all often.

They are going to pull him in through that window?

>> reporter: that's what it looks like.

Looks like they are trying to do that.

The trump organization is also saying tonight this man performed a ridiculous and dangerous stunt.

There's damage to the building.

He caused unnecessary deployment of new york's finest to protect his safety.

That coming from the trump organization.

Because what they want to make sure -- they don't want to say anything that's going to make this man fall.

They want to keep him safe.

Again, they don't know why he's done this.

>> and as we're looking at the live pictures now, you can see that the suction cups that we were talking about, he's pulled back out and he's actually put on the window adjacent to where the new york city police officers are standing inside that window.

The question now is, what is he going to do, is he going to crawl into that window?

Is he going to listen to what i would assume would be there, you know, command to come into that building, and to come in safely, after the scene he's caused over fifth avenue here in new york.

Gio, how many people are gathered down there on the scene watching this play out?

>> reporter: right now, across four different blocks here, david, we're seeing hundreds of people.

I mean, you can just imagine, fifth avenue, one of the major tourist destinations here in new york city.

And this is just in so many ways just shut down.

Look, they just grabbed him, david.

>> and they just pulled him in through that window.

Can you see his legs there.

They have him in through the window on what we believe to be the 21st floor of the trump tower here in new york.

They had opened that window for precisely that reason, to communicate with whoever this climber is, and to try to get him out of harm's way and back into that building.

Certainly, the questions to follow.

Gio benitez on the