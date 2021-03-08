Where can local parents turn when it feels like there's no way out?

When we cover extreme cases of child abuse like James Hutchinson’s, viewers often respond with questions: Why didn’t the parent drop the child off somewhere safe?

PARENTING IN A PANDEMIC COMESWITH NEW STRESSORS FOR MANYFAMILIES.SOME OF OUR NEIGHBORSARE ENDURING JOB LOSS...THEY'RE SUDDENLY TASKED WITHBEING HOME SCHOOL TEACHERS TOTHEIR CHILDREN.WE'VE TALKEDABOUT THIS BEFORE.AND THISWEEK, WE'VE ALSO REPORTED SOMETRAUMATIC OUTCOMES OFDISTURBING CHILD ABUSE CASES.THAT'S WHY WCPO NINE NEWSREPORTER COURTNEY FRANCISCOHAS FOUND SOME RESOURCES ANDINFORMATION TO HELP US RECOVERAND REBOUND DURING THISDIFFICULT TIME.AS I HAVE REPORTED ON SOMEEXTREME CHILD ABUSE CASESLATELY, PEOPLE OFTEN SAY - WHYDIDN'T THE PARENT DROP THECHILD OFF AT A SAFE PLACE-- AFIRE STATION, FOR EXAMPLE?ANDI WONDERED THE SAME.SO I ASKEDAN EXPERT ATTORNEY AND SOMEPARENTING AIDS-- TO GET SO MEADVICE AND LEARN ABOUT THELAWS HERE IN GREATERCINCINNNATI.--SOT: POLLYCAMERY, A CARING PLACE637covid has been really hard onus but we've seen moreprobably clients this pastyear than in the past becausemore people are needing helpthat may not have needed helpbefore.POLLY CAMERY AND SHAWNADUNN OPERATE A CARINGPLACE.... A NON PROFIT INCINCNINNATI THAT PARENTS WITHMENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING,IMMEDIATE HELP WITH ISSUESLIKE -- A CONSTANTLY CRYINGINFANT.... FINANCIAL HELP...ADOPTION OPTIONS.SOT: SHAWNADUNN, A CARING PLACEShawnasays: 8:17 having been doingthis for 25 years I have neverreally seen quite a differencein how people are beingimpacted especially youngparents.

Because I think it isvery difficult there used tobe all these mommy groups andchurches and things and nowpeople are very hesitant togather and meet and I thinkit's just very difficult(polly says) and the one onone they get with us is theconnection they getYOU MAYHAVE HEARD OF OHIO'S SAFEHAVEN LAW - IT ALLOWS ASTRUGGLING PARENT TO LEAVE ANEWBORN - NO OLDER THAN 30DAYS WITH MEDICAL PERSONNELAT HOSPITALS, FIRE OR POLICEDEPARTMENTS...BUT CINCINNATIATTORNEY BRAD GROENE SAYS YOUCANNOT JUST ABANDON A CHILD ATSAY-- A FIRE STATION.SOT: BRADGROENE, CHILD ENDANGERMENTATTORNEY413 it's really notthat simple and quite franklywith the way that ohio's lawis drawn up it's kind of easyto be charged with a childendangering crimeHE RECOMMENDSCALLING POLICE... OR THEHOSPITAL...SOT: BRAD GROENE323, even if you call the police.Just because you say you don'twant your child anymore is notin and of itself a crime.

It'sacting upon thatCUT TO339they can set you up with theresources.

Or even call thehospital.

People are there tohelp to try to avoid theseawful situations that we'vebeen made aware of.

That wouldbe my advice.

There are peoplethere that are willing to helpwilling to work with you tomake sure that that child getswhat they need.SAFE FAMILIESFOR CHILDREN IS ANOTHER OPTIONIN CINCINNATI.IT'S A NETWORKOF PEOPLE THAT FOSTER CHILDRENWHILE ALLOWING PARENTS TOMAINTAIN A RELATIONSHIP.... AFAMILY- LIKE SUPPORT SYSTEMSOTPOLLY CAMERY, A CARING PLACE19:00 and they help take careof the children and then theycan get their children bacK.so when I hear stories in thenews about families that haveharmed their children becausethey wanted a way out, safefamilies is a way out, I feel,and I love the way that theirsystem works--LL TAG:TO GETINFORMATION ON ALL OF THESERESOURCES-- GO TO OUR WEBSITEWCPO DOT COM CLICK ON THISSTORY OR CALL 513-753 HELP...REPORTING IN CINCINNATI CFWCPO NINE NEWS.