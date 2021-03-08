Market turnaround: will it last?

Marty Mazorra looks at things to consider, and what we should expect.

The market's doing well recently, but the question now is if we can hold onto it.

In an amazing performance since a disaster start to the year... how long can it last?

And this morning, our financial expert marty mazorra with private wealth advisors joins us with more analysis... marty that's the question everyone seems to be asking these days.

Of course no one has the answer, some pretend to, but i will tell you that while the market will indeed correct, the fact that it's at all-time highs is not enough reason in and of itself to assume that it's about to come crashing down.

It's what's underneath the market --- what's holding it up, if you will --- and how long those factors remain that'll determine the length of the present rally.

Julie so what's underneath the market that keeps it in record territory?

Marty i'd say a number of things.

Not the least of which is the fact that the fed has backed way off of its beginning of the year expectation of 4 rate hikes.

Lower rates continue to be a buoy for stocks.

The overall market breadth has been very impressive of late.

Which essentially means that the rally this year has been very broad-based.

In other words, a good number of the boats have lifted with the tide.

The economic prospects for the second half of the year have picked up, which i believe the market sees as a harbinger of better corporate earnings performance going forward.

Oil prices, at least for now, seem to have found a bottom.

Which is a relief primarily for credit markets... and the fact that 100 a barrel is no where in sight bodes well for the broader economy going forward.

The dollar has trended lower this year.

Which is a tailwind for u.s. exporters and manufacturers.

And lastly, and importantly, overall sentiment toward the market is not at all bullish.

Which means there remains lots of non-believers who have yet to participate.

Meaning, there's plenty of potential fuel to buy the dips and push prices even higher.

Julie so you don't see the market giving up the ghost anytime soon?

Marty well, what i see is a better overall setup than i've seen in awhile.

I will tell you that ---on the other hand--- valuations are getting historically stretched.

Meaning stock prices relative to current earnings are looking a bit rich here.

Ultimately, one of two things will occur to bring them back in line to more historical norms: either stock prices will have to come down, or earnings will have to rise.

Right now the market seems to be betting on the latter.

Time will tell... anchor: to catch all of marty's advice.... just go to our