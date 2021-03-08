Salt Lake Comic Con Guest Announcement

We are going to toss it back over to emily and dan, talking comic con.

>> yes, dan far, the one and only, how are you doing.

>> i'm doing fantastic.

>> how many weeks.

>> three weeks and a day.

>> three weeks and a day.

Fantastic.

I love it.

That is what a lot of people know her from.

She has done a lot of other things too.

Black list, i actually enjoy black list, that is probably one of my favorite shows on tv, towards the ends of the series.

I guess she will have her own spinoff of that series, i hear.

I don't know all the details.

But she will be fun.

That was a big get.

I don't know that she has done any other u.s. appearances this year or that, if she is doing any coming up.

I don't know.

>> she doesn't need to do any others.

>> she is doing the ultimate comic con.

>> so this is my favorite part of leading up to comic-con is the big announcement that you make.

And apparently you have one coming tomorrow as well.

>> we have one coming up.

It's going to be-- i hate to even hint too much.

But he is an actor.

>> we know it's a guy.

>> he is an actor that has done just a full gam et.

His work vl, really broad.

One of those people that everybody recognizes him.

>> that is tomorrow around noon.

>> friday, right, tomorrow yeah.

>> if are you not facebook fans of comic-con, you have to go on and like their facebook page because every announcement comes immediately.

>> yes.

>> and now while you're doing that, you also immediate to order your particulars because tonight is the deadline if you want tickets shipped to you.

We actually extended it just a few days to get more people in.

Because obviously we would rather get tickets.

It's really.

>> it's a lot easier.

>> that wrist barned is amazing am you go through a scanner deal and are you good to go.

>> when we did our first event, it was the fact that we weren't able to ship out the bands early.

People hear about those long lines getting too comic con, that is in the past.

Now that we shipped it out, they have the wristband they get right in.

>> you don't waste any time.

Right to the front t opens and are you good to go.

>> one more question for people who might be preparing and getting ready.

You don't have to have a costume.

While cos play is a i maaing and you can see amazing costumes, you can envoy without one.

>> i would say about a third of the people are, they will come in costume but the rest, the rest of the people just go in and enjoy the others that aren't in costume.

One thing that happens is the cosplayers, the people in costumes are part of the entertainment.

>> they are really cool.

>> i tell people if you wear a great costume, don't plan on seeing the event because you will be taking photo ops the whole time.

>> yes, you are.

>> i have seen people, they try to take a step after they have done some photos and another group starts.

Is.

How many people watching are there and they can sit on the bleacher and watch everything going on in front of them.

>> you would be entertained through hours on end just sitting there.

What is nice is that you walk around, it is a big-- you are walking around, you get tired, you sit on the bleacher -- bleechers and watch the parade in front of you.

>> speaking of cosplay, saturday, big event coming up.

You want information on that, go to our website.

Thank you, dan.

>> thank you.

>> looking forward to the big announcement tomorrow, september 1st to the third.

Right there, get your tickets before midnight and they will ship those wristbands to you.

