Big Tough Girl Workshop

>> all right, you guys, i'm so excited to be sitting here with ashley mitch frel big tough give girls, we're talking about how school is back now in session, people are getting back to school.

And as moms i know sometimes for me, now once it gets quiet, are you like oh, wait, i'm a little stuck in my.

>> we love it because you help us work through roadblocks that women have in our lives am and you have five tips for us.

>> yes.

So i'm glad to be back.

I always love coming on.

We're going to give moms like a week to just kind of sit on the couch and not do anything.

>> thank you for that.

>> but we just launched a new workshop on big tough girls.

And we work through five tips.

What is so awesome about this self-care work shop is you don't have to shower or get out of your pajamas t is online.

>> an online workshop where you will help women go through what you think are five of the biggest roadblocks for women.

>> we really found these are the five biggest things.

Number one is the finger that we point at everyone else, pointing at ourselve, where can we take ownership in the slois choices we make and get out of that victimhood cycle.

The second, i won't put you all off but literally flipping everyone off and getting back to the business of your own business, we get so caught up in comparisons and jealousies.

And what we focus on flourishes, if that is what we are thinking about, that is what our life will be about.

The ring finger, commitment.

Understanding that we are a long-term investment.

And there are consequences if we as women don't take care of ourselves.

Our kids suffer, our spouses, our partners, our friends.

The weakest link, our pinkie finger that recognizing that our weaknesses don't make us weak people.

And that we can create a life still around our strengths if we understand those weaknesses.

And of course the thumb, sticking it out, always moving forward, that we are not meant to remain stuck and this is all an online work shop, 29 bucks, at big tough girls.com.

You get a 13 page workbook to download, access lifetime of the materials, over five hours of audio.

And it is available now online.

>> why are you so passionate about this sth.

>> because this has been my life for, you no he, it's ten years of self-discovery for myself and working and helping other women.

And it doesn't have to be complicated.

And we can provide the tools and make the changes to live the big tough girl way of life.

>> i love that.

You are so inspirational.

You need to check out her website too.

You can get all the information on-- you do a lot of different things.

You have a podcast, you have a bloc, cruises and all these fun things.

>> our cruise self ree january.

We are running a discount for our work shops.

You get ten percent off.

And the stuff goes to your in-box, you can download the work book immediately right after you purchase the workshop.

>> who is this workshop perfect for.

>> every woman in any season of life.

>> i feel like we're always, you can always be trying to better ourselves.

>> we can always be better.

There is always something we can do to make change.

Sometimes it's the tieniest thing, this will help spark the ideas in your head.

>> you have one little tip that you can send to our audience, something that can get them out of their funk.

Obviously getting your workshop would be the best thing ever.

I know there is a lot to it.

Is there a tip for women out there?

>> just now that kids are back in school and you have some time, do something for yourself.

You don't have to be a slave to the daily grind all the time.

Find something that you love even if it seems silly, something you are passionate about and do something for yourself.

>> i love that.

If there is something interesting about the word selfish, that i struggle with.

>> be selfish.

>> yes.

>> it is okay to be a little bit self you were.

>> it is.

It is important to put yourself first.

>> absolutely.

>> i love that you focus on that.

Thank you.

>> thank you.

Make sure you check out her website and get this online course, only $29 and