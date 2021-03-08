Morris Murdock Travel

>> welcome back, if you know me, you know i have the travel bug, true story, and while my managers don't necessarily appreciate that,-- buzz.

>> i have it too.

>> so many places to see, so little time.

>> it is, there are, new things every day, i find out and decide i have it on my bucket list.

>> happy is from morris murdoch travel, by the way.

Let's get right to it.

What are those hot destinations right now.

>> well, hot destinations, italy is always hot, everyone loves italy.

River cruises are really big right now.

People are loving the river cruise because they can kind of make one stop and see a lot of different destinations, so those are really big right now.

Doing a lot of australia.

So yeah, but we're going to talk about england today.

And london specifically.

That's a real hot destination right now.

>> what's macking london so popular.

>> it is especially great from utah because we have that wonderful nonstop flight on delta am you can get there very quickly and painilessly.

No connecting on the east coast.

>> that and the dollar is stronger against the pound right now.

So it's a better value.

I love london because there is just a lot of gret inexpensive things to do there, believe it or not.

There is over a dozen free museums there.

Biking around the park, things like that.

And it's just a fun, interesting cultural destination.

Wonderful architecture, friendly people.

>> the art and the food and just everything, like you said, immersing yourself into that culture.

>> exactly.

>> i have never been to england it is on my bucket list.

>> yeah.

>> i'm so excited because we are planning a trip for next area.

>> we'll give that a go.

>> these are all giving you very good ideas.

Another important thing i think to mention is when people travel, everyone has a different style of traveling.

>> that's true.

>> absolutely.

>> what are the options for people?

>> there is a tour and we are kind of focusing right now on glob ution vacations, a tour company that does group tours all over europe, all over asia.

Practically everywhere in the world.

But they have wonderful tours to the u.k you have all your guides included.

Your hotels are taken care of.

Everything is taken care of so you can have this seemless vacation without having to worry about anything.

A lot of times you can go on a tour and then you see this destination.

You maybe want to go back on your own later at a different time.

So it's a great way to kind of get your feet wet in the destination and not have to worry about getting around, where am i going to stay, who will i have as a tour guide, it is taken care of.

>> you get to see a whole lot of everything there.

>> i think that is a big benefit.

I'm the kind of person that wants to sub meres myself, have spont flayity as well.

Does the tour allow for that.

>> it does.

They give you alot of free time.

If you have already seen this, or it doesn't interest you, you can opt out t is very flexible.

>> something that strikes me is how pricey it can go, looking too doing it myself, it adds up.

This will save money.

Especially with a licensed tour, every day, staying in nicer hotels, locally, that are very locally operated and you know, close to the destination, i think you're going to save money in the end with that.

>> there are a lot of travel agencies out there.

But what sets you guys apart.

>> well, we've been in business for a very long time, for over 26 years.

And we are-- we have specialists in all areas of the world.

So if you call us, we can find a specialist for you.

And we can put your perfect trip together whether it be a tour or an individual or whatever.

>> i love that.

>> if people are interested how do they go about getting in touch with you.

>> call morris murdoch at 801-483-6441 or they can go to our website morris murdoch.com.

>> i love it.

Thank you so much for being here, you guys, all the information up on your screen.

We appreciate you being here and