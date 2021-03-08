LML: STUDIO GRAY

LET'S GO LIVE TO WEST MEMPHIS ARKANSAS AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB---- WHERE KRISTIN WATSON AND STEVEN TATE ARE HELPING SHAPE YOUNG MINDS THROUGH THE ART OF DANCE...

THE ART OF DANCE AND THEATER NOT ONLY ALLOWS KIDS To express THEIR CREATIVITY AND IMAGINATION BUT IT ALSO HELPS BUILD AND BOOST SELF CONFIDENCE FOR YOUNGSTERS.

Kristin watson and stephen kate with studio gray are helping shape young minds through the art of dance.

>> i think the great thing about this program is that, number one, it's a great outlet for anyone, especially guys.

You learn that football players sometimes have to take ballet classes with agility with their feet.

And it's a great great great great social effort for everybody because they have guys do this and you can be super sorry that usher and chris brown, all these other people, even city wide dance, so he does a little dance sometimes.

It's such a great thing.

I'm so excited about even working with these guys.

Their co-teacher, it's going to be a great adventure with cee-lo green.

You are so right, football players have been taking ballet for as long as i can remember to help with their posture and self-discipline.

This is nothing new.

I'm glad to see young men are finally realizing the true benefits of dance.

>> absolutely.

And it begins with the kids.

I mean we all talk about we want to see better for our community and it starts right with our youth.

So we're right here in west memphis.

We're right in cordova.

We're anywhere and everywhere you need us to be.

All it takes is a little effort.

We have scholarship opportunities available for those who can't afford it.

We want to give your children something to do.

These are college scholarships.

These could be something recreational.

Either way we want to provide it for y'all.

>> well, at studio gray i will be teaching jazz, contemporary and hip hop.

Kristen will be teaching the jazz classes.

There's a competition section where they will be able to compete at different venues, especially like the croc i think it's really great because they get the experience to meet other students, other students, other studios.

>> we're going to show you guys some of the things you have to offer.

>> we're going to show the boys first.

registration is open this morning at studio gray.

You can find out all of the