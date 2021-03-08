CI Workday 8-11

<<clay gordon>>good morning -- it's thursday, august 11-th.

This is your c-i proud update.

With new aggressive recruiting tactics -- peoria public schools is welcoming nearly 80 new teachers this year.

And this week -- the new-comers are learning the ropes.

New teacher training started monday and continues through today.

The new teachers are getting a crash course in the district's systems, its curriculum -- and its committment to students outside of the classroom.and they say they are ready to meet their new students.

<<(jaime escatel/band music teacher at roosevelt & harrison "seeing that moment, you just get this wave of excitement, like 'yes, i'm doing my job.

This is exactly i'm supposed to be here at this moment.'")>><<clay gordon>>these teachers are in the final stretch of their summer... a staff-wide meeting is next monday... and the first day for students is next wednesday.

<<clay gordon>>even with 80 new teachers joining the school district ... peoria public schools is beginning the year short staffed.the district has 57 teaching vacancies.the superintendent says ... that's smaller than in year's past.the biggest need is with special education ... where the district has about 16 open positions.

Superintendent sharon desmoulin-kherat says ... those vacancies will have substitute teachers filling in next week.

<<(sharon desmoulin-kherat/pps superintendent "those subs have experiences with the buildings and they're being trained and they're also part of the training.")>><<clay gordon>>the new human resources director is putting together plans for recruitment and retention.he will present the ideas at the next school board meeting on august 22nd.

<<clay gordon>>the peoria riverfront ... transformed into a food festival -- taste of peoria.vendors served up the flavors of the river city for visitors.organizers from the peoria area community events say ... they're expecting about 14-thousand people to have rolled through last night.more than 30 resturants were offering things like wings ... chicken tenders ... mac and cheese and much more to fill stomachs along the peoria riverfront.

All of the money raised helps fund peoria's santa parade in november.

<<clay gordon>>we're checking in now with meteorologist brooke brighton.

Hi brooke <<brooke brighton>><<(here is a look at conditions around the area this morning ... here is a check on the full forecast ...)>>