Run, Walk or Trot 2 Stop Clots 8-11 GDCI

Well you can run, walk or trot to stop blood clots this weekend.joining us to explain more is kristie hubbard and drew hubbard, the organizers of the event.

Thanks for being here.

<< events 3 august3 13run, walk or trot 2 stop blood clots7:30amrichwood's high school6301 n university st, peoria, il 61614about two deveraux hubbard ii died on december 16, 2013 from a pulmonary embolism, caused by a blood clot.

He was a 19-year old sophomore at southern illinois university in carbondale, il and an eagle scout of boy scout troop 219.

The goal of the deveraux hubbard ii foundation is to provide education and public awareness about the risks of blood clots and clotting disorders.dvtwhat is deep vein thrombosis?

(dvt)?deep vein thrombosis (dvt) is a serious condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein located deep inside your body.

A blood clot is a clump of blood that is in a gelatinous, solid state.

Deep vein blood clots typically form in your thigh or lower leg, but they can also develop in other areas of your body.

Other names for this condition include thromboembolism, post-thrombotic syndrome, and post-phlebitic syndrome.>> <<clay gordon>>alright kristie -- thanks so alright kristie <<clay gordon>> <<clay gordon>>alright kristie and drew -- thanks so much.

We'll put all this information on our website -- c-i-