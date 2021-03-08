Skip to main content
Monday, March 8, 2021

Fursday Thursday: Jamey

Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little Rock
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Taurine Main with Mayflower Animal Control joins Fox 16 Good Day to introduce us to Jamey, who's looking for a forever home.

Fursday thursday which means we'll introduce you to a pet looking for a forever home.

Taurine main with mayflower animal control joins us this morning with jamey!

I am bringing my foster puppy.

His name is jamey and he will be dressed up as superman.

He is about 5 months old, english pointer/lab mix.

Fully vetted and ready to be adopted.

