Fursday Thursday: Jamey

Taurine Main with Mayflower Animal Control joins Fox 16 Good Day to introduce us to Jamey, who's looking for a forever home.

Fursday thursday which means we'll introduce you to a pet looking for a forever home.

Taurine main with mayflower animal control joins us this morning with jamey!

I am bringing my foster puppy.

His name is jamey and he will be dressed up as superman.

He is about 5 months old, english pointer/lab mix.

Fully vetted and ready to be adopted.