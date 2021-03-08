Taurine Main with Mayflower Animal Control joins Fox 16 Good Day to introduce us to Jamey, who's looking for a forever home.
Fursday Thursday: Jamey
Fursday thursday which means we'll introduce you to a pet looking for a forever home.
Taurine main with mayflower animal control joins us this morning with jamey!
I am bringing my foster puppy.
His name is jamey and he will be dressed up as superman.
He is about 5 months old, english pointer/lab mix.
Fully vetted and ready to be adopted.