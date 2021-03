Sen. Roy Blunt won't seek reelection in 2022

AROUND FOR REPUBLICAN SENATECANDIDATES.I THINK 2022 WILL BE A GREATYEAR FOR SOMEONE NEW TO TAKETHIS SENATE SEAT JUST LIKE 2010WAS VIRTUALLY EVERY PREDICTBLUNT IS 71.HE’S BEEN IN MISSOURI POLITICSFOR DECADES.HE WOULD HAVE BEEN A FAVORITEBUT IT WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN ASLAM DUNK WHEN YOU WEIGH THE THECOST OF ONE.ANOTHER STATEWIDE CAMPAIGN ISGOING TO LOOK LIKE AND YOU LOOKAT THE FLIP SIDE OF THAT ANDWHAT RETIREMENT CAN LOOK LIKE.IT’S AN UNDERSTANDABLE DECISION.THE GUY WHO’S BEEN IN POLITICSFOR WHAT PROBABLY 40 YEARS NOW,I DO THINK THERE IS SOMETHING TOTHE IDEA THAT HE HASACCOMPLISHED A LOT OF WHAT HE’SWANTING TO ACCOMPLISH THE UNITEDSTATES A LOT OF PEOPLE THINKTHAT BLUNT COULD HAVE BEEN THENEXT GOP SENATE LEADER.HE’S NUMBER THREE RIGHT NOW.HE WAS IN THE LEADERSHIP IN THEHOUSE BEFORE THE SENATE AND NOWTHE GOP IS IN THE SENATEMINORITY BEING IN THE MINORITYIS JUST A LOT LESS FUN.YOU GET A LOT LESS DONE.YOU GET A LOT LESS OF YOURPRIORITIES KIND OF TICKED OFFTHE LIST FORMER GOVERNOR.ERIC GREITENS HAS BEEN HITTINGAT CHALLENGING BLOOD OTHERS ONTHE WERE LISTED INCLUDE ATTORNEYGENERAL ERIC SCHMIDT SECRETARYOF STATE JAY ASHCROFT.CONGRESSWOMAN.VICKI HARTZLER AND ANNE WAGNERIN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI’SCONGRESSMAN JASON SMITH IF THEYARE MY HOPE MIKE IS THAT THEYWILL TALK TO ONE ANOTHER.I THE LAST THING I WOULD LIKE TOSEE