Third Stimulus Payment Eligibility

A third round of stimulus checks will likely make its way to the pockets of many Americans soon.

Checks will likely make its way to the pockets of many americans soon..

Although there are some restrictions this time around.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live with how you an see if you're eligible..

Jessica.

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:jessica bringe jbringe@kimt.com coverage you can count on amy- if you want to see how much - if any - money you'll receive you an use a calculator like this one online.

You can see if i put in a gross income of 70-thousand dollars..

Along with zero dependents and a single status i'll receive the 3rd stimulus check?

Kimt news 3 this third check does have some changes including the cap for the full check..

That's now at 75-thousand dollars for individuals.

For heads of household it's 112-thousand-five-hundred dollars and 150-thousand for couples filing jointly... similar to the last two payments - some americans will get a partial check if their income is above the threshold.

However, those amounts will phase out much faster than the past two relief bills.

Stim bill-lsot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:rayce hardy political analyst the first big change is the cap where you get any stimulus comes much quicker; $80,000 for individuals, $160,000 for filing joint and $120,000 for head of household.

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:jessica bringe jbringe@kimt.com coverage you can count on if you're interested in seeing how much you're eligible for - we will include a link to this kimt.com:local news calculator on kimt-dot-com.

Live in rochester- jessica bringe kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

Other changes include - adult dependents receiving the full amount even if they're college aged..

Or are an older dependent with a disability.

Lowerthirdtalent courtesy coronavirus:breaking news