8-11 Life & Health: Pancreatic Cancer

Today we welcome the medical direct o for the mount nittany health companies institute cancer care partnership.

In partnership with nelson from the penn state cancer institute recently helped to develop new national treatment guidelines for pancreatic cancer.

>> practice guidelines for physicians treating a wide range of disease have become frequently used.

No where are they considered more important than the constantly changing field of cancer therapy.

Can tell you tell more about your specific focus.

The american society person asked me if i propose and treat guidelines national treatment guidelines for pancreatic cancer particularly what's call local lye advance this has spread beyond what may be surgelically fixed.

It took two years to do this.

We put it together.

It's finally our published in the journal public oncology last month.

>>> these guidelines what do they center and focus on in particular.

>> pancreatic cancer either presents as something that might be found serrendipitously in the operating room or it may be found in more frequently as a disease where it ends up being not available for surgery at all.

One-third will have local advance disease where it's not widely metstatic but can't have surgery.

What sorts of method.

What methods do you use in your research?

>> i along with dr. iae put together an expert panel of international folks from both radi radiation as well as medical on golly.

We reviewed the literature over the past 15 years if not more.

Nopefully they will provide the best outcome for medical community.

>> in nonclinical storm can you share with us your guideline recommendation.

>>> it's a complicated area.

Dictated by each and every patient how they present.

But in summary what we presented in different of relations with chemotherapy along with different technique relative to radiation for each scenario.

All a heavy dose of supportive care.

This is rapidly changing field.

One that needs more data.

I think we have done some very, very nice guidelines and but it's something that will need to be updated annually.

>> i would imagine basically you look for the best outcome then try to fit the treatments to reap those you'dcoms. >> that's exactly right.

These guidelines will be referred to going forward in a number of circumstances.

>> that's impressive.

