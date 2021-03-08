Trending August 11, 2016

((john)) welcome back - time to take a look at what's trending.

First, what could be the most popular hashtag around the world: "save twitter."

A rumor that twitter was shutting down next year, spread like wildfire.

So far, it appears twitter is sticking around.

The reaction, and over-reaction, spawned plenty of humorous tweets: like this one.

And this one from "superman."

I guess he's the one who really saved twitter.

On a more serious note.

Today marks two years since robin williams died.

On facebook and twitter, people are posting tributes, and sharing their favorite memories from the actor's long career.

On facebook: a lot of you reacting to "ocean's eight," the remake of "ocean's eleven," with an all-women cast.

Sandra bullock will be the lead character.

Also starring in the film, cate blanchette, and mindy kaling.

Producers are still negotiating with rihanna and anne hathaway.

Macy's is closing 100 stores!

The retailer beat wall street expectations but it will start closing the stores next year in order to focus on its best performing locations.

Sales have steadily been on the decline for macys.

No word if any local stores are affected.

3 ((john pod)) it's time now for the 4-p photo album!

Every day we'll be asking you guys to send in your work on facebook, instagram and twitter with a little story or caption behind the photo.

Today's photo album picture comes from rob keim.

He got a great picture of these two dogs poolside on a hot day.

By the way, they're names are fritz and fonzi.

Thanks rob for sending us this photo.

On this throwback thursday, we dig into the news 8 archives, taking us back to this week in 1971, a celebration to mark monroe county's 150th birthday.

((nat))" music" at the time, this was one of the largest local parades, lasting over two hours.

It stretched up east avenue, then down on main street ending on court street near the war memorial.

Each town was represented, in the order they were incorporated.