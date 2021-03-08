NYC reopens high schools as COVID outlook improves

[NFA] Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States' largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to COVID-19.

[NYC MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO] “We have all the pieces we need to bring high school back and bring it back strong.

And of course, to bring it back safely.

“...we set the gold standard for the nation and our rules became the blueprint for the Center for Disease Control, for the CDC's own plan for bringing back schools.

So that's exciting unto itself.” President Joe Biden has made reopening schools a top priority.

Students in Los Angeles, Chicago and other big cities have been shut out of the classroom since last year, as officials struggle to come to agreements with teacher unions.

New York City - home to the largest school system in the United States - shut down schools in mid-November due to an increasing COVID-19 infection rate.

It has gradually brought students back as cases have improved and vaccinations have accelerated, starting with the youngest students and followed by middle school students last month… and now high school.

And the mayor pledged Monday that the next school year will not be a repeat of this one.

“I want this to be loud and clear: we are bringing our schools back fully in September, period.

I want everyone to understand.

Everything is working.

All systems go to bring our schools back 100 percent in September.”