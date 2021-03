7 First Alert Forecast 12 p.m. Update, Wednesday, March 3

7 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGIST.....AUTUMNLEWANDOWSKI ISTRACKING YOURFIRST ALERTFORECAST THISNOON.THURSDAY WILLSTART WITHCLOUDS AND SNOWSHOWERS ASTEMPERATURESREMAIN BELOW THEFREEZING MARKWITH HIGHS IN THE20S.

AFTER THESNOW ENDS THESUNSHINE WILLWORK IN FROMNORTH TO SOUTHDURING THEAFTERNOON, BUT ACHILLY BREEZE WILLREMAIN THROUGHTHE DAY.

THE COLDWILL STICK AROUNDINTO THE WEEKENDWITH A FEW SNOWSHOWERS ANDTEMPERATURESSTRUGGLING TOREACH 30 BOTHDAYS.

THIS CHILLYSTRETCH WILL ENDAT THE START OFNEXT WEEK ASHIGHS JUMP INTOTHE 40S AND 50S.THURSDAYMORNING: 31AFTERNOON: 29AM FLAKES.

SOMEAFTERNOON SUNFRIDAYMORNING: 17AFTERNOON: 32SUN & CLOUDSSATURDAYMORNING: 17AFTERNOON: 29PARTLY SUNNY,SCATTERED SNOWSHOWERS