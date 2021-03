Surge in vaccine supply leads to more vaccination appointments for Western New Yorkers

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has changed the game when it comes to vaccinating Western New Yorkers.

GOOD EVENING -- I'MHANNAH BUEHLER.THE HOME OF THEBUFFALO SABRESWILL SOON BEHOME TO BUFFALO'SNEWESTVACCINATIONCLINIC.ERIE COUNTY ANDPEGULA SPORTSEYEWITNESS NEWSAT 7.OUR TEAM WILL BEBACK TONIGHT AT11...GOOD EVENING -- I'HANNAH BUEHLER.THE HOME OF THBUFFALO SABRESWILL SOON BEHOME TO BUFFALO'SNEWESTVACCINATIONERIE COUNTY ANDPEGULA SPORTSANDENTERTAINMENTARE WORKINGTOGETHER FOR ANEW MASSVACCINATION CLINICAT KEYBANKCENTER.PEOPLE WILL GETTHEIR VACCINEINSIDE THE LEXUSCLUB.THE SITE WILL OPENON WEDNESDAY --BUT ONLY BYAPPOINTMENT ANDONLY FOR PEOPLEWHO ARE 65 ANDOLDER.MEANWHILE -- TWONEW MASSVACCINATIONCLINICS WILL SOONOPEN UP IN RURALPARTS OF WESTERNNEW YORK.THE SITES ARECOMING TOGENESEECOMMUNITYCOLLEGE IN BATAVIA-- AND ON THEJAMESTOWNCOMMUNITYCOLLEGE CAMPUSIN OLEAN.OLIVIA PROIAREPORTS ON HOWQUICKLYAPPOINTMENTS FORTHESE NEW SITESFILLED UP.ERIE COUNTY ANDPEGULA SPORTSANDENTERTAINMENTARE WORKINGTOGETHER FOR ANEW MASSVACCINATION CLINICAT KEYBANKCENTER.THE JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON VACCINEIS CHANGING THEGAME WHEN ITCOMES TOVACCINATINGWESTERN NEWYORKERS.VAZQUEZ: IT'S AONE SHOT DEAL.THERE'S NOFOLLOWUP TO IT.THAT'S ONE THING.TWO IS THE FACTTHAT YOU CANSTORE IT IN AREFRIGERATOR AT36 TO 46FAHRENHEIT ANDIT'S GOING TOLAST.

YOU CANHAVE THAT FORTHREE MONTHS.YOU DON'T HAVETHE TIMELINE OFWEEKS TOMONTHS TOREALLY MOVEPRODUCT OUT.THE STATE HASANNOUNCED THEREWILL BE JOHNSONAND JOHNSONVACCINATION SITESAT SUNY GENESEEIN BATAVIA ANDJAMESTOWNCOMMUNITYCOLLEGE IN OLEAN.EACH SITE WILLADMINISTER 3500DOSES.

SENATORGEORGE BORRELLOSAYS THIS WILLHELP VACCINATEWESTERN NEWYORK'S RURALAREAS.BORRELLO:CERTAINLY I'MGLAD WE WEREABLE TO GET SOMESHOTS, BUT WECAN DO SO MUCHBETTER.ANY ELIGIBLE NEWYORKER CAN GETVACCINATED AT ONEOF THESE TWOLOCATIONS, UNLIKETHE MASSVACCINATION SITEAT THE DELAVANGRINDERCOMMUNITYCENTER, THAT ISDESIGNATED FORERIE COUNTYRESIDENTS.

ALL7000APPOINTMENTS INOLEAN AND BATAVIAHAVE ALREADYBEEN BOOKED.BORRELLO: THISEXPLAINS WHY ITSOLD OUT IN AMATTER OFMINUTES.

THEFACT THAT SOMANY PEOPLE,SENIOR CITIZENSIN MY DISTRICT,PEOPLE WITHCOMORBIDITIES,WERE NOT ABLETO GET ANAPPOINTMENTBECAUSE THISWAS A FREE FORALL, OPEN TOANYONE.THE STATE SAYS ASMORE VACCINEDOSES BECOMEAVAILABLE, THEYWILL REVIEW HOWTHESE SITESFUNCTIONED TODETERMINE IF THESITES GET MOREVACCINE DOSES ORIF THE STATE WILLESTABLISH OTHERSHORT-TERM SITESACROSS THE STATE.MEANWHILE,NIAGARA COUNTYHAS ANNOUNCED ITIS EXPECTED TORECEIVE 6500DOSES NEXTWEEK... THE MOSTTHE COUNTY HASEVER D FOR ASINGLE WEEK.

FIVETHOUSAND OFTHOSE DOSES WILLBE THE JOHNSONAND JOHNSONVACCINE.THE ALLEGANYCOUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYSITS EXPECTED TORECEIVEADDITIONAL DOSESOF THE COVID-19VACCINE THURSDAY,CREATINGATTITIONALAPPOINTMENTSFRIDAY FOR THOSEELIGIBLE TORECEIVE THEVACCINE.ELIGIBLERESIDENTS FROMANY NEW YORKCOUNTY CAN BEVACCINATED AT THENIAGARA COUNTYOR ALLEGANYCOUNTYLOCAITONS.WE'LL HAVEINFORMATION ONHOW YOU CANBOOKAPPOINTMENTS INANY OF THESECOUNTIES ON OURWEBSITE, W-K-B-WDOT COM.7 EYEWITNESSNEWS ASKED THESTATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT WHYTHERE ARE NO 24-HOUR VACCINATIONSITES IN WESTERNNEW YORK LIKETHOSE AT YANKEESTADIUM, THEJAVITS CENTER ANDTHE NEW YORKSTATE FAIR.

THEHEALTHDEPARTMENT DIDNOT SPECIFICALLYANSWER THATQUESTION.BORRELLO:PEOPLE AREDESPERATE.THEY'RE DRIVINGHOURS.

THEY'LLTAKE WHATEVERAPPOINTMENTSAVAILABLE.

I'MCERTAIN YOU CANHAVE PEOPLECOME OVERNIGHT.OLIVIA PROIA, 7EWN.COME OVERNIGHT.