Nearly half of vaccine doses at state clinic in Genesee County going to Erie County residents

Appointments opened Thursday morning and officials say within 90 minutes all were accounted for.

GOOD EVENING.A NEW VACCINECLINIC OPENED INBATAVIA TODAY...BUT COUNTY DATASHOWS ONLY ASMALL NUMBER OFPEOPLE WHOBOOKED ANAPPOINTMENTTHERE... LIVE IN THEAREA.THE GENESEEHEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYSMORE THAN 47-PERCENT OF THEPEOPLE WHO WILLGET A VACCINE ATTHE BATVIA SITE..ARE FROM ERIECOUNTY.THAT IS ALMOSTTHREE TIMES THEAMOUNT FROMGENESEE COUNTY.OLIVIA PROIA LOOKSINTO WHY SOMECLINICS ARE MORERESTRICTIVE THANOTHERS.KATHY: IT'S LIKETHE CITY PEOPLEARE PUT AHEAD OFUS COUNTRYPEOPLE, ANDTHAT'S NOT RIGHT.WE SHOULD ALL BEEQUAL.HEALTH OFFICIALSSAY ONLY ABOUT25-PERCENT OF THEVACCINEAPPOINTMENTSBOOKED IN BATAVIAWENT TO PEOPLEFROM GENESEE --ORLEANS ANDWYOMINGCOUNTIES.STEVE: WE'REHAPPY THAT NEWYORKERS AREABLE TO GET THEVACCINE.

ITDOESN'T MATTERWHERE YOU GETIT.

BUT THIS WASSUPPOSABLY FORRURAL COUNTIESTHAT WERELAGGING BEHINDIN THEPERCENTAGE OFPEOPLE THATWERE ABLE TOGET THE VACCINE.SENATOR GEORGEBORRELLO SAYS HETHINKS THE SAMETHING HAPPENED ATTHE STATE-RUNSITE IN OLEAN.HE SAYS RURALCOUNTIES NEEDRESTRICTEDVACCINATION SITES... LIKE THE STATEFEMA SITE INBUFFALO.BORRELLO:THEY'RE UNFAIRLYRESTRICTINGMAJOR VACCINESITES LIKE THEONE IN BUFFALOTHAT HAS 14,000DOSES TO ONLYCERTAIN ZIPCODES, WHILELEAVING THERURAL AREASWITH MUCHSMALLER DOSEAVAILABILITY WIDEOPEN TO ANYONEIN THE STATE.KATHY: THAT'S NOTRIGHT THAT THEYCAN COME TO OURPLACE AND TAKEUP PLACES ANDWE CAN'T GO TOTHEIRS.KATHY HEDRICH OFRANDOLPH SAYSACCESS TO THEVACCINE IS NOT THEONLY ISSUE.SHE SAYS SHE CANNOT MAKE ANAPPOINTMENTBECAUSE SHE DOESNOT HAVE INTERNETACCESS.KATHY: I DON'TKNOW.

IT SEEMSLIKE THERESHOULD BESOMETHING THEYCAN DO FORTHOSE OF USOLDER PEOPLEWHO DO NOT HAVECOMPUTERS ANDDO NOT HAVEEMAIL.

IT'S AWFUL.AM I JUST NOTABLE TO GET AVACCINATION?BORRELLO SAYSTHIS IS AN EXAMPLEOF HOW THEVACCINE ROLLOUTIS LEAVING SOMEPEOPLE OUT OF THELOOP.BORRELLO: IN OURRURAL AREAS,WHERE THEY ARETRULYUNDERSERVED,WHERE PEOPLEDON'T HAVEBROADBAND,WHERE THERE ISNO PUBLICTRANSPORTATION,WHERE THERE ARENO VACCINE SITESCLOSE BY, HEDOESN'TCONSIDER THAT TOBE UNDERSERVED.THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYSNON-FEMAVACCINATION SITESARE OPEN TO ALLNEW YORKERS...THEY DID NOTANSWER OURSPECIFICQUESTIONS ABOUTHOW THEY WILLSERVE PEOPLE INRURAL AREAS.

