Establecen Programa Voluntario de Conservación de Agua

The city of city of san juan issued a notice today for a voluntary water conservation.

They say because of the continuing hot weather their public water system is experiencing a higher than normal demand.

They want people to limit nonessential water use... and to limit watering lawns to 2 days a week depending on where you are.

Their goal is to achieve a 5% reduction in daily water demand the extreme heat is also leading to rapid water evaporation.

The national weather service in brownsville conducted experiments to find out just how fast.

They're tests show water is evaporating at a rate of about a quarter to a half- inch per day... the latest drought models show the valley is experiencing "abnormally dry" conditions -- some parts, like western hidalgo county, even worse -- with moderately dry conditions they tell us the month of september tends to be a wet month - and they are hoping this year will be the same "if we don't see rain anytime soon, it's just just going to continue.

The drought conditions are just going to get worse and worse.

And that's going to increase the threat of fire spread."

It's the first time the national weather service office in brownsivlle monitors evaporation rates.

They say although the ground is dry right now, our water reservoirs are still in good shape... the city of mcallen is also under a voluntary water restriction since they lifted their stage 2 water restrictions in july.

Again the city of san juan is also encouraging residents to follow a voluntary water conservation program.

