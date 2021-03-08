Pete's Dragon Comes to Life, Some Bad, Bad Sausages, and the Last Moonight Musical for the Summer ET 8/11/16

Lauren almost 40 years ago, disney released the classic, "pete's dragon."

This weekend the live-action reboot comes out.

Bryan that..

And the 'cursing groceries' the world has been waiting for.

Along with a great little musical at mackenzie park.

Our 'joe sherwood' shows us in tonight's 'entertainment thursday'.

(bryce dallas howard) "is elliot a person?"

(pete) "no."

(daughter) "he looks like a dragon."

(pete) "what's a dragon?"

(daughter, thinking) "that's a dragon!"

(joe sherwood) another disney animated classic comes to life.

Pete is a 10-year-old without a family, who lived is a forest for six years.

He claims he wasn't alone and the people who find him don't believe... at first... his stories of elliot the dragon.

They finally discover the truth, but it puts the dragon in danger.

It's an all star cast with the usual spectacular disney effects.

It's rated pg and runs a little shy of two hours.

Take the whole family and discover the magic of pete's dragon at either cinemark, alamo, premiere and out at stars and stripes.

(spice box) "prepare yourself, little sausage, you're about to learn the terrible truth."

(sausages) "ahh!

It's beautiful, man, it's just beautiful."

(potato) "me eyes, me eye is burnin'!"

(sausages) "oh, nooo!"

(joe sherwood) do not take the kids to see sausage party, an animation most certainly for adults.

It's a story about a sausage who leads a group of products to find out the meaning of their lives and what happens when the become "chosen."

The reality is horrifying but hysterical.

Seth rogan, kristen wiig and other big names star in the rated r comedy.

It runs about an hour and a half and if you can stomach it, dive into either cinemark or the alamo.

(actress) "here i am!"

(joe sherwood) lubbock moonlight musicals continues its last production of their 11th summer season: carousel.

It was rogers and hammerstein's second musical, and it's a timeless message of love, hope and forgiveness.

The show runs the next two weekends, friday and saturday nights only, at 8:00 p.m.

Get your $20 adult tickets, or $7 children's tickets, through select-a- seat.

Premium seating is also available.

(pete) "faster!

Eliott!"

(joe sherwood) that's a look at what's happening in the hub city!

I'm joe sherwood.