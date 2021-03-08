Skip to main content
Monday, March 8, 2021

Carr appeal

August 11, 2016

Early friday morning.

50 year old anthony carr is serving four death sentences for the deaths of carl parker, bobbie jo parker, and their children at their quitman county home back in february of 19-90.

The parkers were tied up and shot before the house was set on fire.

There was also evidence that the daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The mississippi supreme court recently reviewed the case and sent it back to the

